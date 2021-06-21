BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $98,000 Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

