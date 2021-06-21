BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.25 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

