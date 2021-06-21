BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 622 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

