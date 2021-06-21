BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.59% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

