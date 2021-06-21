Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $12,784.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00685097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00080648 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

