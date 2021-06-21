BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.95 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $464.29 or 0.01420691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $48.95 million and $126,552.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,422 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

