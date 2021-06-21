BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

