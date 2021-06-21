Boson Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00397209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00909269 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.