Bp Plc Acquires 46,590 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bp Plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 739.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.