Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,527,412. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

