Bp Plc Has $900,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.