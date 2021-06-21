Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bp Plc decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $288.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock worth $12,713,762 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

