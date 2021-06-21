Bp Plc Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE:HES opened at $84.35 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

