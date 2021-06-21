Bp Plc Sells 1,120 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CDW by 115.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CDW by 87.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in CDW by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.78 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

