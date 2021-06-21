Bp Plc Sells 387 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $383.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

