Brett Just Sells 1,781 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,573.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

WISH traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $13.50. 321,583,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

