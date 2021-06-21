Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

