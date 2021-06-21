BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.10

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 21096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.