Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,707 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

