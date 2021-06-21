Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,857 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $16,744,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $14,557,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.