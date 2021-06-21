Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

