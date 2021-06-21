Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.