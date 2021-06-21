Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.82 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.