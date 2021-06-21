Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter worth $58,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South State by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist increased their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

