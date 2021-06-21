Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 77.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $537.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $409.17 and a one year high of $568.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.