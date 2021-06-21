Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

