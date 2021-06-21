Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,571. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

