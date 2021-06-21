Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

