Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.15). Groupon posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

