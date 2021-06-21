Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.74 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

