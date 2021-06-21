Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.