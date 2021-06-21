Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.15 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $206.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.