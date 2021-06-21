Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&W Seed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

