Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post sales of $747.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,338. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,131 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 76.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

