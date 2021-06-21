Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

