Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $141.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $704.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

