Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $75.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,895. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

