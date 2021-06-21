Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

