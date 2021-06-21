Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Rollins posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,701 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05. Rollins has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

