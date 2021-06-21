Brokerages Expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $104,364,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $73.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

