Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,303. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

