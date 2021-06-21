Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $287.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $282.45 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

