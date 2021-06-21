Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,274.29

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,366.67 ($30.92).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,369 ($30.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,054 ($26.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

