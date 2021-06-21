Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $54.40

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,050. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 84,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,735. The company has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.