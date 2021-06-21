Brokerages Set Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price at $70.78

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.78.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.58 on Friday. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grubhub by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Grubhub by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

