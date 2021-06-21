Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$101.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LSPD stock opened at C$99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of -69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.75. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$32.10 and a 52 week high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

