Brokerages Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Target Price at $7.75

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 23,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,032. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

