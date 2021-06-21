Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $309.28

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $11,185,947. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.88. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

