Brokerages Set Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Target Price at $5.25

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRVCF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TRVCF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

