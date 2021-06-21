Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

AJG opened at $137.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

